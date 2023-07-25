BROCKWAY — The Knotted Pines Event Center rolled a natural 20 with their Fellowship of the Pines event last weekend, drawing crowds of cosplayers and lovers of all things pop culture and fandom.
“There was some natural, first-time awkwardness trying to get everybody to their spots, and some miscommunications, but ultimately everyone got where they needed to go and we had a nice funnel through of guests. It’s been going really well,” event organizer Cullen Beatty said.
The Spirit was able to catch up with certified inter-dimensional wizard Trufflethud, who was doing his very best to wrangle all of the multiversal goings-on.
“You know, things in the multiverse are kind of shaky. Sometimes you’re just going around and flashing from one world where Tiger Woods is president and then you’re coming here and it’s a little different. I find some good things in all of them, especially when on days like this when I can come together with lots of various different creatures from different world with their fancy, sparkly stuff. It brings warmth to me heart,” Trufflethud said.