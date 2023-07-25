Fellowship of the Pines Siren Leviia

Siren Leviia says hello from her tank at Fellowship of the Pines.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROCKWAY — The Knotted Pines Event Center rolled a natural 20 with their Fellowship of the Pines event last weekend, drawing crowds of cosplayers and lovers of all things pop culture and fandom. 

“There was some natural, first-time awkwardness trying to get everybody to their spots, and some miscommunications, but ultimately everyone got where they needed to go and we had a nice funnel through of guests. It’s been going really well,” event organizer Cullen Beatty said.

