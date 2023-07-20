BROCKWAY — One event to rule them all, one event to find them, one event to bring them all and at the Knotted Pines Wedding and Event Venue bind them. Such is what is happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Knotted Pine’s first-ever Fellowship of the Pines event.
Event organizer Cullen Beatty said ever since his family bought the Knotted Pines location, they had been kicking around ideas for events that they could hold on top of renting it out. He said since his family is all very much into pop culture sectors such as “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings” and video games, they wanted to do some kind of festival or convention with that theme. He said they landed on the concept of a fully immersive experience two years ago.
“It’s not just that you show up and there is vendors and food. Yeah, that stuff is there as well, but when you get there, we want you to feel like you just walked into an open-world game where you can walk around, take quests, see performers, really get into character, and just have fun with it and really feel like you are in a fantasy environment,” Beatty said.
He said the event is a bit of a mix is a mix of a “LARP” (live-action roleplay) with a Renaissance Fair and Comic-Con. A live-action roleplay is an event where participants physically act as fictional characters in a fictional setting. Participants usually dress up as their characters and engage in activities with goals or “quests” and even take part in simulated combat with a wide variety of weapons and abilities.
The Knotted Pines Fellowship of the Pines will begin today from noon to 9 p.m. It will continue on Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m. From 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday will be adults (18+) only due to alcohol sales, the showing of a horror movie, as well as featuring other more mature content. The event will finish up on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found at www.knottedpinesevents.com.