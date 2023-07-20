Knotted Pines event poster

A poster for Fellowship of the Pines, a fandom event coming to the Knotted Pines Wedding and Event Venue in Brockway this weekend.

 Photo submitted

BROCKWAY — One event to rule them all, one event to find them, one event to bring them all and at the Knotted Pines Wedding and Event Venue bind them. Such is what is happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Knotted Pine’s first-ever Fellowship of the Pines event.

Event organizer Cullen Beatty said ever since his family bought the Knotted Pines location, they had been kicking around ideas for events that they could hold on top of renting it out. He said since his family is all very much into pop culture sectors such as “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings” and video games, they wanted to do some kind of festival or convention with that theme. He said they landed on the concept of a fully immersive experience two years ago.

