Fair season isn’t over just yet. Now it’s Dayton’s turn to get in on the action.
The Great Dayton Fair will run Monday through next Saturday, Aug. 14 through Aug. 19. There are also a few events taking place today and tomorrow for anyone who wants to get an early start on fair week.
Daily admission is $15 — free for those two years old and under. There are special discounts on Tuesday and Thursday, when $15 will get you two tickets.
Highlights this year — in addition to the usual tractor pulls, demolition derbies and races — include a concert by Christian worship group Rend Collective on Monday and a rodeo on Friday.
Tickets are required for the concert, and can be bought in advance through iTickets at a cost of $20 each. Advance tickets will get you into the grandstand at 4 p.m. to get better seating and access to the track in front of the stage. General admission to the concert will enter the grandstand at 5 p.m.
The gates open at 1 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. the rest of the week. Rides will open at 6 p.m. Monday, 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon Friday and Saturday.