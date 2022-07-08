PUNXSUTAWNEY — With the high heat and humidity during the Festival in the Park, many of you many have thought you were in the jungle.
The live performances by Exotic Edventures, Exotic Animal Programs and Rescue in Barclay Square probably contributed to the impression.
Holly Rennell, owner to the show, said she is the lead animal educator and travels all over the country doing programming for schools, summer camps, festivals and universities.
Rennell brought her show to Punxsy last year and was excited to come back again for a second round.
“We use our animals to educate the public about wildlife conservation, and responsible pet ownership as well,” Rennell said.