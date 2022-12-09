PUNXSUTAWNEY — Santa Claus is coming to your street this Sunday, with help from the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 1:42 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Santa Claus is coming to your street this Sunday, with help from the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company.
On Sunday, the third annual Santa Run starts at 10 a.m. at the Punxsutawney Municipal Airport.
Firefighters will escort Santa throughout the area.
Children may write letters to Santa, and his elves will collect them along the route.
Be sure to add the email address of an adult, so Santa can answer the letters through email.
Santa will be arriving at the Young Township building at approximately 1:30 p.m., when hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
