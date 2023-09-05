Groundhog Picnic preview 2023

Punxsutawney Phil drinks from the Elixir of Life at a previous Groundhog Picnic.

 Spirit file photo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A fall tradition is coming up this weekend: Punxsutawney Phil receiving the Elixir of Life at the Groundhog Picnic.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club would like to invite everyone to the 125th annual Groundhog Club Picnic.  

Tags

Recommended for you