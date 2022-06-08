DUBOIS — It’s that time of year again for DuBois, as the 30th annual Community Days is set for this Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.
This year has the special distinction of occurring during the 150th anniversary of the founding of the city of DuBois. Joe Mitchell, chairperson of DuBois Community Days, said it’s great to be part of the event, and everyone involved tries to make it the best it possibly can be.
“It’s the 150th anniversary of DuBois, 30th anniversary of Community Days. It’s huge. It’s impressive to be involved in something like this. We have such a great group that puts this together. We really try to bring things together and pack the park like we always do. Community Days is something that the DuBois Fire Department, the city of DuBois, and all our sponsors put on with as little cost as possible. The attractions are all free, and we really try to make it one of the best events this area has. We pack a lot into a day and a half of time. You can’t go wrong showing up at any point of time; you’re going to see something great. It’s going to be a really upscale event,” Mitchell said.