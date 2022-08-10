Dayton Fair preview 2022

The Dayton Fair will keep the season going beginning this weekend. Pictured is some of the fun at last year’s fair.

 Spirit file photo

DAYTON — Fair season may have taken a break this week, but it’s not over yet. The Dayton Fair is about to get things back in gear in the local area.

The 2022 fair begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 15, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 20, but there are events on the calendar in the days leading up to the main festivities.

Tags

Recommended for you