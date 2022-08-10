DAYTON — Fair season may have taken a break this week, but it’s not over yet. The Dayton Fair is about to get things back in gear in the local area.
The 2022 fair begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 15, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 20, but there are events on the calendar in the days leading up to the main festivities.
The week is full of fair fun, from demolition derbies to tractor pulls, races and a mud bog. One major highlight is a performance by popular Christian musician Crowder on Monday.
Advance tickets are available this year, costing $48 for a week pass and $8 for a day pass. Otherwise, admission is $10. Children two years old and younger are free. New this year is “BOGO Day” on Tuesday, when two people can enter at the price of one.
On Thursday, active military, veterans and those 62 years old and older will have free admission to the grounds, though a $10 stamp will be needed for any other activity that requires admission.
The gates open at 1 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.