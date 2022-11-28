Cora Hertz

Cora Hertz, the daughter of Punxsutawney native Jasmine Lellock, is making a name for herself with the Boston Ballet in its production of “The Nutcracker.”

 Photo submitted

BOSTON — Cora Hertz, daughter of Punxsutawney native Jasmine Lellock, will be performing for the fourth time in Boston Ballet’s production of Miko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” in the role of Page. 

Hertz, an eighth-grade student at Thurston Middle School in Westwood, Massachusetts, has been a student of the Boston Ballet for nine years and has previously danced in “The Nutcracker” in the roles of Lamb, Urchin and Page. Hertz has performed in Thurston radio plays and musicals, and she helps out with the sixth grade play.

Tags

Recommended for you