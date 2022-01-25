PUNXSUTAWNEY — The public is invited to join the Punxsutawney Community Foundation (PXYCF) for a mid-winter celebration this weekend.
PXYCF is hosting a mid-winter bash Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Punxsutawney Eagles, which is located at 238 E. Mahoning Street.
Katie Donald, PXYCF, said this event will feature the band Almost Mulberry.
Doors for this event will open at 7 p.m., and the band will start at 8 p.m.
Donald said that this event is only for participants 21 years of age and older.
Tickets are a $15 donation and must be purchased in advance at Laska’s Pizza and online at www.pxycf.org.