PINE CREEK TWP. — There may be snow on the ground right now, but plans for summer are underway — including the Jefferson County Fair, where this year’s festivities will include a concert by Colt Ford and special guest Dillon Carmichael, organizers announced at noon Monday.
Ford and Carmichael will perform Wednesday, July 20, during fair week, the fair authority said in a news release. Tickets will go on sale at 6 a.m. this Friday, and are priced at $20 for the pit and $10 for the grandstand. The tickets do not include admission to the fairgrounds, which is $10 at the gate.
Alcohol will be sold in the pit only, and you must be 21 and have a pit ticket to purchase.