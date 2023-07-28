The area fair season continues to cycle through locations, and next up at bat will be the 162nd annual Clearfield County Fair.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 11:18 am
The area fair season continues to cycle through locations, and next up at bat will be the 162nd annual Clearfield County Fair.
A few events are on the calendar for Sunday, and the fair proper will begin Monday and run through next Saturday.
The fair is famous for its musical guests, and this year will feature a concert by rock ’n roller Ted Nugent at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the grandstand. Tickets are $30 for the track and $28 for the grandstand.
The day before, Aug. 5, the grandstand will be a stop on country artist Granger Smith’s Like a River Farewell Tour, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. with special guest Cooper Alan, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 for the track and $30 for the grandstand.
Leading off the grandstand events, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, will be the rock band Tesla, known for ‘80s hits including “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Little Suzi” and “Love Song.” Tickets are $35 for both the track and grandstand.
Admission is $5 (free for those under 36” in height). Parking is $5.
There are also a few special admission days. Ages 65 and older, with proof of age, will receive free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Active and inactive military personnel will have free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with proof of service. There will be free admission for all ages from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Rides are not included; ride bands can be purchased for $10.
The gates are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The carnival will be open at 3 p.m. Monday, noon Tuesday, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
