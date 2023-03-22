PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re looking for a night out that won’t cost a lot, you can head to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center’s Jackson Theater to catch “Jesus Revolution” for free on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
The First Church of God in Punxsutawney, is sponsoring the movie, so it’s a free showing with free water and popcorn.
Pastor Rob Van Fossen, said they loved the movie so much that they wanted to offer it to as many people in the area as possible.
“In the 1970s, Greg Laurie was pastor of the third-largest church in California. (The movie) shows how his church was formed as a sea of young people descend on sunny southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation,” Van Fossen said.
He added that the movie focuses on a part of the “hippie” movement that embraced Christianity.
“Jesus Revolution” is rated PG-13 for “strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements.”