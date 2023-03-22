Jesus Revolution

"Jesus Revolution" poster

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re looking for a night out that won’t cost a lot, you can head to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center’s Jackson Theater to catch “Jesus Revolution” for free on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.

The First Church of God in Punxsutawney, is sponsoring the movie, so it’s a free showing with free water and popcorn.

