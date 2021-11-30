BROOKVILLE — Saying Brookville’s own John Pozza has had an interesting career in broadcasting is an understatement, to say the least. In his new book “Was Anybody Really Listening? The Trials and Tribulations of a Sports Broadcaster,” Pozza regales readers with stories and anecdotes from his career as a sports broadcaster, speaking about covering heavy-weight boxing matches, the Phillies and the 76ers, among many other things.
Pozza will be at the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a book signing