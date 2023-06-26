Brockway Fourth preview 2023

Brockway is planning another day of festivities for the Fourth of July next week. Pictured is the Brockway High School marching band during last year’s parade at the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July.

 Spirit file photo

BROCKWAY — A much beloved annual tradition is returning to Brockway for its 57th year as the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July is being planned for its big day next Tuesday.

Go to https://brockwayfourth.com/ for the full schedule.

