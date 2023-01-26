PUNXSUTAWNEY — Most people in the Punxsutawney area really don’t need to be informed about the festivities surrounding Groundhog Day — they already know the ins and outs of navigating the holiday dedicated to the Seer of Seers. But what if you are from out of town and this is your first time traveling to the Knob? How would you know where to go or what to do, or where to eat? Well, for those not in the know, local authors John A. McCormick and Beth Goldie have you covered with their new book “Visitor’s Guide to Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney”.
McCormick is an area resident who has written five non-fiction books and thousands of articles on a variety of topics. He is a semi-retired author, Washington Post reporter, newspaper columnist and former wire service bureau chief. This book is his 23rd book.