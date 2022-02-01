PUNXSUTAWNEY — David Manners submits a new Groundhog Day poem to The Punxsutawney Spirit every year for the big day. This year’s piece follows:
This special day is almost here,
Unique, when as a number;
Being two, two of two two;
Shameful to disturb Phil’s slumber.
But interrupt him, we will do,
To find out just what we face;
In terms of winter’s duration;
Perhaps, somewhat, of its pace.
When darkness melts into dawn,
And Phil glances at the ground,
To see if, he, a shadow cast,
Or there’s naught in his surround.
Then, often, we are treated,
To far more than mere forecast;
Phil may offer other insights,
Beyond how long winter’ll last!
He might talk about the pandemic,
Though all his shots he’s had;
Perhaps about the economy,
Or ‘bout what’s good and bad!
Maybe about the shortages,
Or how inflation spreads;
Maybe about what worries Phil,
Or other “things” he dreads.
But when Phil gifts his wisdom,
If the world would stop and hear;
Regardless of his message,
The wise, will lend their ear.
We “Thank You, Phil,” for being you;
Bringing us this fine tradition;
For all those who believe it not,
That’s just short of plain sedition.
YES! Another huge occasion;
Another chance to celebrate;
And none can snub this great event;
As for Phil, “You’re just plain GREAT!”
David Manners was born in 1941 in DuBois and grew up in Salamanca, New York. He is the youngest son of the late Blair and Hilda (Anderson) Manners, who grew up in the Punxsutawney area, and has many relatives here today. He’s been writing poetry for over 60 years and has been a staunch supporter of Punxsutawney Phil and the Groundhog Day tradition throughout his life. He is a retired electrical engineer who worked for Philips Consumer Electric Products in Knoxville, Tennessee, and current lives just southeast of there in Seymour, near the Great Smoky Mountains.