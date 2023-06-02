BROOKVILLE — It is that time of year again in Brookville, as final preparations are being made for the 2023 Laurel Festival, which kicks off next Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m., when the food court opens on Pickering Street.
But before all the fun of Laurel Festival begins, the Laurel Pageant will take place tonight at the Brookville Area High School at 7 p.m. Pageant coordinator Sandy Young said there will be five girls competing for a spot on the Laurel Court this year, and the theme pageant will be a spin on the Grand Ol Opry, called “Grand Ol’ Laurel.” She said the opening number will be Alabama’s “Mountain Music.” There may be some guest star appearances. The contestants will compete in five categories, with the essay and interview portions already completed. The talent, impromptu question, and the gown walk will be featured at the pageant on Saturday. The girls will be escorted by Brookville area veterans during the gown walk. The queen will win $1,500, the first runner-up $1,000, second runner-up $750, and Miss Congeniality $500.