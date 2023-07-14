Jeff. Co. Fair preview 2023

It’s that time of year again, as the Jefferson County Fair opens up on Monday with a wide selection of activities for all.

 Spirit file photo

BROOKVILLE — It is that time of year again when the rides, shows and tasty food come back to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for the 2023 Jefferson County Fair.

Toni Facchine, Jefferson County Fair Board treasurer, laid out all of the fun activities planned for the week.

