BROOKVILLE — It is that time of year again when the rides, shows and tasty food come back to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for the 2023 Jefferson County Fair.
Toni Facchine, Jefferson County Fair Board treasurer, laid out all of the fun activities planned for the week.
She said Monday is their half price day, with admission set at $5 per person. She said the fair will hold its opening ceremony at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. They will have a message by a local minister and several awards will be given out.
• 9 a.m.: Halter and Horse Driving Show
• 2 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
• 4 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Opens
• 6 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 6-8 p.m. Bingo by Brookville Relay for Life
• 7 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
• 7 p.m. Chocolate Cake, Groundhog Cookie & PA Preferred Jr Baking Contest Results
• 7:30 p.m. Garden Tractor
• 8 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 9 a.m. Performance Horse Riding Show
• 2 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
• 4 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Opens
• 5:15 p.m. Sheep, Goat and Beef Show
• 6 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 6-8 p.m. Bingo by Brookville Relay for Life
• 7 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull
• 7 p.m. Apple Pie and Angel Food Contest Results
• 8 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 9 a.m. Horse Games Show
• 2 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
• 4 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Opens
• 6 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 7:30 p.m. Jackson Dean with special guest Chase McDaniel
• 8 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 2 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
• 4 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Opens
•5-6:30 p.m. Gary Bickerstaff
• 6 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 7 p.m. 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale
• 8 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 10 a.m. Youth/Adult Horse Fun Show
• 2 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
• 4 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Opens
• 6-8 p.m. Village Voices
• 6 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 7 p.m. Rawhide Professional Rodeo
• 8 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 8:30-10 p.m. Samantha Sears
• 9 a.m. Fair Fun Game Horse Show
10 a.m. Youth Premier Showman
• 1 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Opens
• 2 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
• 3-4:30 p.m. Nothing Fancy
• 6 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 7 p.m. Demolition Derby
• 8 p.m. Cirque Adventure
• 8-9:30 p.m. Canoe Ridge