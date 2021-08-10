Sykesville Fair 2021 Tuesday
Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

The Sykesville Fair kicked off on Tuesday, featuring food and high-octane fun with the “Old School” compact car demolition derby. The fun gets action-packed tonight with Fights at the Fair at 6:30 p.m. The Midway Music Stage will feature the talents of Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band at 6 p.m. and Against the Grain at 8 p.m.

