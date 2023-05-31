SMICKSBURG — The Smicksburg Antique Tractor and Machinery Club will hold its 10th annual Tractor and Truck Show this weekend on Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at the Dayton Fair Grounds, Rt. 839 South, Dayton. There will be free admission on Saturday and Sunday.
The main event on Friday will be the Outlaw Pulling Night featuring three new pulling classes: Farm Stock Turbo (11,500 to 12,500 pounds at 12 mile per hour), payout for first, second and third place; 6500 Open Antique, payout for first, second,and third place; and the Heavy Tuff Farm (11,500 pounds, 3,000 RPM), purse payout. Hook fee is $25, pit pass $10, and admission into the grandstand is $5. For more information, as well as rules and regulation, call Bob Bresnock at 724-422-6063 or Barry Sloan at 724-525-2466.