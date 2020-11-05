breaking
Election Update (Thursday 2:00 p.m.): Battleground state of Pennsylvania is still too close to call!
Latest News
- Police: Man charged with attempted homicide in Punxsy
- Hero banners coming down for holidays
- Election Update (6 p.m.): Still too narrow to call, Pennsylvania race closes on finish line
- Election Update (4 p.m.): Pennsylvania still too close to call as Biden continues to cut into President Trumps margin as votes continue to be counted.
- Election Update (Thursday 2:00 p.m.): Battleground state of Pennsylvania is still too close to call!
- Election Update (Thursday 10:00 a.m.) Biden continues to close the gap in Pennsylvania as more votes are tallied in battleground state.
- Election Update (Thursday 8:00 a.m.): All eyes are on Pennsylvania and other battleground states as the presidential race vote count continues.
- Election Update (12:00 a.m.): President Trump maintains lead in battleground state of Pennsylvania. But Biden continues to make up ground as vote count continues.
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsy Halloween Parade set for tonight
- PAES employee tests positive for COVID-19
- PAHS reports positive COVID-19 case on bus
- Finishing strong: Chucks conclude season with win
- Benefit dinner will be held for Big Run man
- PAES student tests positive for COVID-19, county adds 30 cases
- Gardner Mansion opening to the public
- Zents reports ‘concerning’ increase in virus cases
- Career Women’s Week honors Kerri Stebbins
- PAHS announces positive COVID-19 test, county adds 19 cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote in this year's election?
You voted: