Election Update (8:30 pm): President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speak live from Wilmington DE
- Election Update (4 p.m.): President-elect Joe Biden plans 8 p.m. victory speech from Wilmington DE
- Election Update (11:30 a.m. Saturday): Joe Biden wins election as AP calls Pennsylvania for the former V.P.
- Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump
- Brookville Borough Council discusses burn ordinance, hires personnel
- At late hour press conference Biden calls for unity
- Punxsy kids enjoy weekend warmth
- Election Update (8 p.m.): Biden still leading PA, set to hold news conference
- Police: Man charged with attempted homicide in Punxsy
- PAES employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Punxsy school board talks COVID-19, budget
- Gardner Mansion opening to the public
- Benefit dinner will be held for Big Run man
- PAES student tests positive for COVID-19, county adds 30 cases
- PAHS announces positive COVID-19 test, county adds 19 cases
- Zents reports ‘concerning’ increase in virus cases
- Car goes into woods during busy weekend for PFD
- Winter makes brief appearance in Punxsutawney
