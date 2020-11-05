The Associated Press said that it has not yet declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania because there were hundreds of thousands of votes left to count Thursday in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. According to the AP, Trump leads the ballots tallied so far with 3,260,127 to Biden's 3,181,789. As reports have come in through the day, the gap has narrowed.