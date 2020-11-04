breaking
Election Update (5 p.m.): Presidential race, numerous others still too close to call in Pennsylvania
Latest News
- Election Update (12:00 a.m.): President Trump maintains lead in battleground state of Pennsylvania. But Biden continues to make up ground as vote count continues.
- Election Update (8:00 a.m.): All eyes are on Pennsylvania and other battleground states as the presidential race vote count continues.
- Gardner Mansion opening to the public
- Sykesville water line CDBG project approved
- Election Update (8 p.m.): Shapiro takes slim lead over Heidelbaugh in tight AG race
- PAHS announces positive COVID-19 test, county adds 19 cases
- Election Update 7 p.m.: Biden closes in on presidency, AP says; PA votes still trickling in
- Election Update (5 p.m.): Presidential race, numerous others still too close to call in Pennsylvania
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsy Halloween Parade set for tonight
- PAES employee tests positive for COVID-19
- PAHS reports positive COVID-19 case on bus
- Finishing strong: Chucks conclude season with win
- Benefit dinner will be held for Big Run man
- PAES student tests positive for COVID-19, county adds 30 cases
- Zents reports ‘concerning’ increase in virus cases
- Career Women’s Week honors Kerri Stebbins
- Halloween parade rolls through downtown Punxsy
- Car goes into woods during busy weekend for PFD
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote in this year's election?
You voted: