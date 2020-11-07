breaking
Election Update (11:30 a.m. Saturday): Joe Biden wins election as AP calls Pennsylvania for the former V.P.
- Election Update (4 p.m.): President -elect Joe Biden plans 8 p.m. victory speech from Wilmington DE
- Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump
- Brookville Borough Council discusses burn ordinance, hires personnel
- At late hour press conference Biden calls for unity
- Punxsy kids enjoy weekend warmth
- Election Update (8 p.m.): Biden still leading PA, set to hold news conference
- Musselman takes over as new editor of The Spirit
- Police: Man charged with attempted homicide in Punxsy
- PAES employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Punxsy school board talks COVID-19, budget
- Benefit dinner will be held for Big Run man
- Gardner Mansion opening to the public
- PAES student tests positive for COVID-19, county adds 30 cases
- Zents reports ‘concerning’ increase in virus cases
- PAHS announces positive COVID-19 test, county adds 19 cases
- Halloween parade rolls through downtown Punxsy
- Car goes into woods during busy weekend for PFD
