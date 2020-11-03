breaking
Election Day Update at 8:00 pm. Pennsylvania polls have closed.
- Election Update 3 pm: Votes continue to trickle in PA. Presidential race still too close to call.
- Election Update: 12 pm Still no clear winner in presidential race as vote totals tighten across the battleground state of Pennsylvania
- Incumbent Glenn Thompson repeats, defeats Robert Williams
- Cris Dush wins PA state senate bid in 25th District
- Brian Smith wins PA house District 66
- Election Update 10:00AM: PA Presidential Race still too early to call while ballots continue to be counted in battleground state
- Election Update: Republican Cris Dush wins PA State Senate seat defeating Democrat Margie Brown
