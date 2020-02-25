Zents introduces new staff in emergency services

At Tuesday’s Jefferson County commissioners meeting, Tracy Zents, director of the Department of Emergency Services of Jefferson County, took some time to honor a few women who will be moving into new positions at the department. (First photo) Marcy Caine, the former administrative assistant for the department, is moving into the planning and training section. Pictured here are: (from left) commissioner Herb Bullers, Zents, Caine and commissioner Jeff Pisarcik. (Second photo) Pictured here with Zents is Dianne Hetrick, who will be taking over as the administrative assistant. Hetrick worked for many years as an administrative assistant before coming to the department.