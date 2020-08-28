Zents confirms microburst moved through area on Thursday

Pictured is a tree that came down on Rikers Road at the Dick and Raylene Thompson residence in Bell Township as a result of a microburst.

Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said that Thursday's storm resulted in a microburst that had 65- to 75-mph winds, mostly in the southern part of the county, but with damage reports from the Interstate 80 corridor all the way south to Punxsutawney.

Zents pointed out that the storm packed straight-line winds that resulted in numerous trees and utility lines being pulled down, as well as utility poles being snapped off. “The 9-1-1 center processed 103 9-1-1 calls between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., with a total of 145 calls between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., when the call volume started to subside,” he said.

Zents added that one injury was reported when a tree limb came through a windshield of a car in Punxsutawney, and the roof of a Ryder box truck was pulled off from a snapped guy-wire.