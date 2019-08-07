Young performers share talents to bring Broadway to Punxsy

Flo West (left), director, producer and choreographer; Mercy Smith, Mollie Smith and Shannon Krise, performers; and Nancy Pearce, accompanist; pooled their creative talents to bring big city entertainment to Punxsutawney with an original revue "My Fair Ladies: A Second Salute to Broadway." Four performances of the showcase of scenes from eight musicals and two powerful dramas took place last week in the West Wing of the home of George and Flo West. (Photo submitted)

