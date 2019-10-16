Yamrick receives Lifesaving Valor Award

Pictured (second row center) is Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Yamrick, who was recently awarded the Lifesaving Valor Award for his quick response to a structure fire, where he quickly extricated a patient trapped in the building. (Photo submitted)

Yamrick sprang into action at a structure fire on Oct. 9 while assisting the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company. When the call came through with entrapment reported, Yamrick, who works just a few blocks away, arrived quickly on the scene, packed up and went in to search the interior for the patient. Yamrick worked quickly to find the patient and extricate them from the building.

Because of his acts that day, Yamrick was presented with the Lifesaving Valor Award by his fellow firemen. The plaque that was presented to him read: "For his selfless duty to act on the morning of Oct. 9, 2019, to quickly save the life of a citizen in need. Chief Yamrick quickly responded to a home reported to be pushing heavy smoke. He quickly confirmed a working fire at the residence and that a person was trapped inside. After an aggressive interior search, Chief Yamrick found the subject and extracted them to safety. This award is presented by his fellow brothers of Station 8.”