XC races through campus in first home meet

The Punxsy cross country program hosted a pair of visiting schools — Bradford and Brookville — on Tuesday afternoon in its first home meet of the season. Punxsy’s girls earned a sweep in the home meet, with the boys picking up a split. The junior high teams were also in action prior to the varsity meet. (First photo) Aidan McLaughlin (left) and Corbin Heitzenrater (right) trudge up out of the woods on the race’s first loop. (Second photo) A pack of Punxsy runners forms early in the race. Included in the photo is the Lady Chucks’ top finisher, Libby Gianvito (front left).