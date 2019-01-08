Wrestlers play host to Redbank

Punxsy's wrestling program hosted Redbank Valley on Tuesday, with the Chucks picking up three wins in eight contested matches. It was pinfalls aplenty on Tuesday evening, as the junior high bout saw Punxsy came out firing, winning seven matches — all of which came by way of the six-point fall — and all three of the Bulldogs' victories came via the same fate. For the varsity squads, Punxsy saw two of its three victories end with a slap of the mat, and the Bulldogs secured four falls in the eight contested matches.

The varsity match started on a high note for the Chucks, with Jake Skarbek winning by fall at 145 pounds to give the Chucks a 6-0 lead. At 182 pounds, Punxsy got three more team points from Garrett Eddy, who earned a 7-1 decision, and the Chucks got their last six points at 113 pounds, where Ben Skarbek built a bit lead, then managed to pin his opponent for six more team points. Despite the fact that the other five contested matches went Redbank's way, Punxsy head coach Eric Eddy was pleased with the way all eight of his wrestlers performed on the evening.

In the junior high match, Punxsy's winners were Dysen Gould (80 pounds), Brice Rowan (115), Landon Martz (115), Aaron Coblentz (122), Joel Mehalic (138), Grant Miller (145) and Vincenzo Scott (155).