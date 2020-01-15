WRC celebrates 130 years of service

WRC Senior Services celebrated its 130th birthday on Tuesday, complete with songs and cake. Pictured here are the speakers from the celebration. They are: (from left) Brad Moore, representative from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office; Barbara Sepich, CEO and president of WRC; Danielle Corrigan-Gabler, WRC director of development; Zack Ankeny, representative from State Rep. Cris Dush’s office; and Mark Adams, representative from Pennsylvania Senate president pro tempore Joe Scarnati’s office.