WRC celebrates 130 years of service
By:
Nick LaBelle
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
BROOKVILLE, PA
WRC Senior Services celebrated its 130th birthday on Tuesday, complete with songs and cake. Pictured here are the speakers from the celebration. They are: (from left) Brad Moore, representative from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office; Barbara Sepich, CEO and president of WRC; Danielle Corrigan-Gabler, WRC director of development; Zack Ankeny, representative from State Rep. Cris Dush’s office; and Mark Adams, representative from Pennsylvania Senate president pro tempore Joe Scarnati’s office.
