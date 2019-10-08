Worthville treasurer accused of mishandling funds

The Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney in collaboration with District Attorney Jeff Burkett's office have arrested Kerran Dale Snyder, 37 of Punxsutawney. An investigation reveals that the actor stole $47,331.90 while employed by Worthville Borough as the secretary/treasurer. During a recorded interview the actor admitted to utilizing the Worthville Borough checking account to pay her personal bills and to write checks made out to cash. For more details, see tomorrows Spirit.