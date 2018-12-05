Woodland Ave. UMC to host annual Cookie Fest (& More)

Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church will hold it annual Cookie Fest this Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. until they’re sold out. The Cookie Fest, which has been ahead of Christmas for approximately 20 years, was the idea of Sharon Kelsey and has been a successful event for the church. In addition to approximately 50 types of cookies, the church is also adding some hard tack candy, fudge, meltaway candy, etc. to this year’s goodies. Cookies and candy are to be sold by the pound ($5 per pound), and proceeds benefit church ministries and projects. Pictured here are (from left) Maggie Heitzenrater, Marla Coccimiglio, Kathy Bodenhorn, Janet Maney, Jen Burdett and Debbie Seliga. (Photo submitted)