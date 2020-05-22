Wolf: Some PA counties moving to "green" phase of reopening

HARRISBURG — As 49 counties formally moved into the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that 17 counties, including Jefferson, will be the first to move into the green phase — “a return to near normalcy,” he said, albeit a new normal.

The 17 counties moving into the green phase on Friday, May 29, are Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.

Wolf said that precautions will continue to be required, and COVID-19 will continue to be a threat. This will not change until there is either a vaccine or a cure.

All businesses may return to operation, including restaurants and bars, but they will be required to reopen with a reduced capacity. Large gatherings such as concerts, festivals and sporting events will continue to be restricted, as will nursing home visitation. Hospital and prison visitation may continue to be restricted on a case-by-case basis. Teleworking is still encouraged where possible, and Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines — wearing masks when out in public, keeping your hands clean, self-isolating if you are sick and maintaining social distancing — should be observed.

“The more people who take precautions, the more likely we are to succeed at suppressing COVID-19,” Wolf said.