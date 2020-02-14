Wolf: Cloe Lake, Hemlock Lake among 10 on list to receive funding for dam repairs

HARRISBURG -- Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday the release of $23.8 million in funding for a comprehensive, multi-year, $43.5 million plan to repair 10 hazardous dams managed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). "The lakes formed by these dams not only offer recreational opportunities in communities, they provide tremendous economic benefits through tourism," Wolf said. "Proactively replacing and upgrading hazardous dams is an important safety measure that will help ensure these tourist attractions remain available to Pennsylvanians and our visitors."

Projects identified for funding assistance under this announcement involve dams that are nearing the end of their designed structural lifespans. Proactive rehabilitation or replacement of these dams is intended to reduce potential failures, substantial property damage and increase protections for recreation. "We are extremely grateful to Gov. Wolf for recognizing the importance of preserving this vital infrastructure and the fishing and boating opportunities it provides," said PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. "With the commitment of these funds, our agency can move forward with plans to ensure that these lakes continue to be focal points for local recreation and drivers of regional economies."

The remaining $19.7 million in funding to complete the dam repair projects is being provided by the PFBC.

Priority projects identified for funding assistance include: Cloe Lake, Jefferson County; Hemlock Lake, Indiana County; Fords Lake, Lackawanna County; Harris Pond, Luzerne County; High Point Lake, Somerset County; Hunters Lake, Sullivan County; Kahle Lake, Venango County; Rose Valley Lake, Lycoming County; Stevens Lake, Wyoming County; and Virgin Run Lake, Fayette County.

Facilities listed above will remain open to public fishing, boating and other recreation during the design and permitting phases, which are expected to take several years. Construction timelines may vary based upon design, permitting, funding and environmental considerations.