Wolf administration announces state's first death related to COVID-19

HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration confirmed Wednesday the state’s first COVID-19-related death, an adult from Northampton County. This individual was being treated at a hospital. Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative. The Disease Control and Prevention Act protects the right to privacy and confidentiality of Pennsylvanians, so at this time, there is no additional information available about the patient.