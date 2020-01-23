Winter Royalty to be crowned at PAHS

When the photo was taken, the sun was shining and the green grass was showing, but don’t be fooled! It’s the Winter Queen's Court gathering for a picture in the high school courtyard. Members include (from left) Madison Stonbraker, Allison Doverspike, Kylie Rosenberger, Camden Emhoff, Holly Hartman and Elizabeth Stello. The Winter Queen and Princess will be crowned tonight, during halftime of the varsity boys' basketball game against DuBois. (Photo by Louise Bennett, PAHS Journalism)