Winding down & gearing up for final day, Make-A-Wish Light Up a Child’s Life Campaign makes traditional school stops on Day 4

(First photo) Members of the PAHS student council and cheerleaders donated money to the Make-A-Wish Light up a Child’s Life Campaign on Thursday. Pictured are (from left) officers of their respective class, John Mizerock (treasurer), Ryley Casaday (secretary) and Kate Horner (president), presenting a check for $1,000 to Lindsey Herzing, Punxsutawney Regional Manager Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Also pictured are cheerleaders Holly Hartman and Laura Rittenhouse donating to the campaign. (Second photo) Pictured are Jaysa and Jordan Barenchik making a donation to the LUACL at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School with Dr. Joe Kernich and Herzing.