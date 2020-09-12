Wild start to a wild season: Chucks open at Central Clarion

The Punxsy Chucks football team opened its season (with a very limited number of people in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions) at Clarion-Limestone against the Central Clarion Wildcats — a co-op team of Clarion Area, Limestone and North Clarion — on Friday night. The Wildcats potent offensive attack proved to be too much, and the home team picked up a 42-6 victory.

It certainly wasn’t a game without highlights for the Chucks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Jessie Blair and Brandon Ishman set the pace there with a fumble recover and a sack to each young man’s credit. Kam Falgout added an interception, and Gage Bair and Quinton Voelkel each had one sack, with Voelkel also blowing up a running play for a tackle for a big loss. Colin Hoover also added two tackles in the backfield for the Chucks.

Offensively, Falgout was the team’s biggest contributor, gaining 113 yards on the ground — 84 of which came on Punxsy’s sole scoring play for a touchdown; Falgout also had two completions on seven attempts for 21 yards and an interception. Zeke Benett contributed in both facets of the offensive attack with 11 carries for 21 yards and five receptions for 45, and Hoover helped out with seven carries for 32 yards. Seth Moore had three completions for 40 yards and was picked off twice, and Peyton Hetrick had two completions for 15 yards and one pick. Alex Phillips hauled in one reception for 27 yards, and Gabe Kengersky had one catch for four yards.