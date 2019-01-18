Wigle Whiskey gets its fill with Phil's Shadow

Last year, Wigle Whiskey in Pittsburgh and the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club collaborated to create a special concoction known as Phil's Shadow. The tradition continued this year, and an event was held on Friday in Pittsburgh. The Wigle website said that this year's Phil's Shadow was "aged in small new charred oak barrels for 18 months, then finished in maple syrup barrels for 16 months." (First photo) Ron Ploucha talks things over with a group of Phil fans from Tennessee. (Second photo) Bob and Terri Duesing of Kent, Ohio, pose for a selfie with Phil and handler AJ Dereume.