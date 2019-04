We'll meet you back at home!

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THESE TWO PHOTOS IS JUST ONE QUICK TROT AROUND THE BASES. AFTER GRACE AIKENS CONNECTED ON A ONE-OUT PITCH IN THE THIRD INNING (LEFT PHOTO) AND DROVE IT OVER THE CENTER-FIELD FENCE, HER TEAMMATES RUSHED TO THE PLATE TO MEET AND CONGRATULATE HER AFTER A TRIP AROUND THE BASES (RIGHT PHOTO). THE LADY CHUCKS PUT TOGETHER A SOLID ALL-AROUND EFFORT ON MONDAY AND BESTED VISITING ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 14-2 IN FIVE INNINGS. THE LADY CHUCKS WILL HOST DUBOIS ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT 4:30 P.M. FOR MORE FROM THE GAME, GRAB A PRINT EDITION OF TUESDAY'S SPIRIT. (PHOTOS BY ZAK LANTZ OF THE SPIRIT)