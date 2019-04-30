Weekend fundraiser benefits Caring and Sharing

Caring and Sharing for Kids, a local organization that provides assistance to local families with seriously ill, injured and disabled children, will be hosting a Spring Bingo fundraiser on May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Brady Township Community Center. Those helping to organize the event are (front row, from left) Connie Shick, Courtney Bowers, Adrianna Ruiz, (back row, from left) John E. Frampton, Beth Phillips and Mark Schweiger.