Week Zero: Bobcats execute well to down Chucks

The Punxsy Chucks opened their season with a "Week 0" match-up at Clarion against the Bobcats on Friday night, and when all was said and done, it was the Bobcats coming out on top, 40-6.

"We didn't expect the final score to be that lop-sided for sure," Wright said. "I didn't think we were very sharp tonight. We made a lot of mental mistakes and just missed assignments on both sides of the ball. From not getting the ball off on the right snap count to guys going the wrong way in the backfield a couple of times, there were just a few things we need to fix and sharpen up. We definitely have to execute better; that's what it came down to. Physically, I don't think we're too far off, but it's definitely a matter of execution."

On the defensive side of the ball, Punxsy allowed some big plays, but the Chucks also made some splash plays to stop three Bobcats' drives in their tracks. Conner Giavedoni and Andrew Pifer each had one forced fumble and one recovery, and Alex Gianvito had an interception early in the game.

Offensively, Gianvito also came up big, hauling in Punxsy’s sole touchdown and piling up 44 yards on two catches, while running for 33 on eight carries. Carter Newcome had the touchdown pass for Punxsy and added three other completions for 63 yards, though he also threw an interception, and he added 33 rushing yards of his own on nine carries. Giavedoni had 27 rushing yards on four carries, with Logan Deats adding 12 on four totes, and Max London and Giavedoni each had one reception for 10 yards.

Punxsy returns to action next Friday with its first home game of the year, as the Karns City Gremlins come to town.

