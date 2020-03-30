Week of Giving successful despite hurdles

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite taking place during the first week of business and municipal building closures due to coronavirus, the Bridge Builders Community Foundations had a great week of money being raised for local charities and non-profits. Trent E. Moulin, the executive director of Bridge Builders Community Foundations, said in the beginning, when COVID-19 began to show its impact, he was hoping that the campaign would raise half of what they raised last year for the Week of Giving. "We're only about 14 percent off from last year, when they raised $333,000; this year, we raised $284,606," Moulin said, adding that the total raised was $247,956, prizes awarded totaled $1,650, and $35,000 in the stretch pool pushed it to its total.

Here are the local non-profit organizations that received donations in the Week of Giving: Community Action, Inc. — $895; Josh Smith Memorial Playground — $2,102; Lifespan Family Services of PA, Inc. — $2,944; Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial — $1,200; Punxsutawney Arts & Humanities Fund — $800 — Punxsutawney Garden Club — $2,275; Punxsutawney Memorial Library — $2,625; Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild — $1,125; Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center — $3,425; Salvation Army of Punxsutawney — $1,850; SPLASH (George C. Brown Pool) — $3,475; Willow Run Sanctuary — $425; Child Evangelism Fellowship of PA, Jefferson, Elk & Clearfield Chapter — $12,031; PRIDE (Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing) — $1,450; Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation Unrestricted Endowment — $3,500; Punxsutawney Area Rails-To-Trails Association — $1,725; and Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society — $1,615.