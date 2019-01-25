Weather Channel’s Carfagno to join colleagues in hall of fame

Every year since 2011, meteorologist Jen Carfagno has covered Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney for The Weather Channel and has been on hand for the inductions of two of her colleagues into the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center’s Meteorologist Hall of Fame. This year, it’s Carfagno’s turn, as she becomes the Hall of Fame’s 16th honoree.

On Friday, Feb. 1, Carfagno will become the fourth meteorologist from The Weather Channel to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Inducted before her were Stephanie Abrams, Dr. Greg Forbes and Jim Cantore. Abrams and Cantore are Carfagno’s co-hosts on The Weather Channel’s AMHQ. The induction ceremony is open to the public with a $7 admission to the Weather Discovery Center. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with a small reception of punch and groundhog cookies, during which the public can meet Carfagno and fellow weather forecaster Punxsutawney Phil. To read more about this event, and other activities scheduled during the Groundhog Day celebration, visit Weatherdiscovery.org.