Volleyball sweeps past North Clarion at home

The Lady Chucks volleyball team picked up a three-set home win over North Clarion on Thursday evening, with little variance in the score, as Punxsy won the first set 25-17 and the next two 25-18. The Punxsy JV team also won a pair of games for a sweep prior to the varsity match.

In other local action on Thursday, the Punxsy junior high football team defeated Brockway 50-24 on its home turf. The boys' soccer program defeated the Brookville Raiders 2-0 in Brookville, and the girls' soccer team was eked out in a 1-0 loss to Brookville despite having to play with nine players due to accumulation of injuries.

Friday's schedule includes just one contest — the Route 36 rivalry varsity football game between Brookville and Punxsy, which kicks off from Brookville at 7:15 p.m.