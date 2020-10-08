Volleyball sweeps past North Clarion at home

Chloe Sproull tips one over the net on Thursday night against North Clarion (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)
Staff Writer
Thursday, October 8, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

The Lady Chucks volleyball team picked up a three-set home win over North Clarion on Thursday evening, with little variance in the score, as Punxsy won the first set 25-17 and the next two 25-18. The Punxsy JV team also won a pair of games for a sweep prior to the varsity match.

In other local action on Thursday, the Punxsy junior high football team defeated Brockway 50-24 on its home turf. The boys' soccer program defeated the Brookville Raiders 2-0 in Brookville, and the girls' soccer team was eked out in a 1-0 loss to Brookville despite having to play with nine players due to accumulation of injuries.

Friday's schedule includes just one contest — the Route 36 rivalry varsity football game between Brookville and Punxsy, which kicks off from Brookville at 7:15 p.m.

