Volleyball records another home sweep

By Zak Lantz, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy varsity volleyball team continued a positive trend on Monday evening while hosting Brockway, as the Lady Chucks won in straight sets — 25-17, 25-12, 25-16.

The only other game on the PAHS sports calendar on Monday was the junior varsity rematch from Friday night's varsity football game, where the Chucks and Brookville Raiders went toe-to-toe in a defensive slugfest, with the Raiders holding on late for a 27-20 victory.

On Tuesday, the cross country program will take center stage, as it's the only home event, with Punxsy hosting Brookville at 4 p.m. Girls' soccer will also travel to Curwensville.